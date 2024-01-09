Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) aims to launch the e-pound by 2030, the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) revealed in a report on the main strategic targets for the Egyptian economy for the 2024-2030 period.

The launch of the digital currency will support the competitiveness of the national currency and increase the efficiency of monetary policy.

The Egyptian government also targets to hit a financial inclusion rate of 100% by 2030.

The IDSC published the document on “The Most Prominent Strategic Directions of the Egyptian Economy for the New Presidential Period 2024-2030” to define the priorities for policy action for the economy until 2030.

