Carrefour has begun applying the approach of complete elimination of single-use plastic bags across its stores, according to an emailed press release on November 10th.

Plastic bags have been replaced with reusable eco-friendly alternatives with no additional costs.

The supermarket chain has awarded customers who have been using eco-friendly bags at the stores by offering them 50 credited points on their MyClub accounts.

This initiative has been launched on November 6th in honor of COP27 and will last until November 18th.

