Cairo Educational Services (CAED) posted a 2% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in net profits after tax in the nine months to May 31st, registering EGP 31.466 million, compared to EGP 30.861 million, the company’s earnings statement revealed on July 13th.

The company recorded operating revenues of EGP 91.811 million in the nine-month period ended on May 31st, up from EGP 80.963 million over the same period the year before.

Cairo Educational Services is an Egyptian company that focuses on the establishment, management, and operation of private elementary and secondary schools in Egypt.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).