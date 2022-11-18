Cairo Educational Services (CAED) registered a 29.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit during the fiscal year that ended on August 31st 2022, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Thursday.

The company’s net profit after tax rose to EGP 25.269 million in September-August from EGP 19.558 million a year earlier.

Operating revenues surged to EGP 86.022 million in 12 months to August 31st from EGP 74.733 million the year before.

Moreover, the company’s board of directors proposed the distribution of EGP 1.15 per share for the 12-month period that ended on August 31st.

Cairo Educational Services is an Egypt-based company that focuses on the establishment, management, and operation of private elementary and secondary schools in Egypt.

