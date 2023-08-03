Egypt’s Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly; chaired on Wednesday, the fourth edition of the round table on the green hydrogen industry in Egypt, in the presence of Mohamed Shaker, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Tarek El Molla, the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and Hala El Said, the Minister of Planning and Economic Development.

The meeting was also attended by Walid Gamal El-Din, the Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, Ayman Suleiman, the Executive Director of the “Egypt Sovereign Fund”, and Heike Harmgart, the Managing Director for the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and a number of representatives of companies working in the field of green hydrogen and renewable energy local and global.

During his speech, the Minister of Electricity explained the capabilities that Egypt possesses of renewable energies and also reviewed the opportunities for providing more lands needed to build and develop renewable energy projects in different regions at the level of the republic.

Shaker added, “Theoretically, there are potentials to produce electricity from wind energy in Egypt with a capacity of 350 gigawatts, and in the field of solar energy we have the potentials to produce 650 gigawatts.”

He also addressed the potential of the electricity transmission network, and the opportunities for integrating renewable energy projects into the national electricity grid, noting that over the past 7 years, the ministry has made great efforts to strengthen and modernize the network.

In his speech, the Minister of Petroleum said that Egypt has taken important and remarkable steps to expand renewable and clean energy sources, and in this regard, green hydrogen has become one of the most promising fields for Egypt to achieve its goals towards sustainability.

El Molla explained that the establishment of green hydrogen facilities in Egypt exceeds its goals of local uses to serve export purposes locally and globally and that Egypt’s direction to expand hydrogen production is in line with the government’s commitment to reach reducing levels of carbon emissions, achieving carbon neutrality targets, and confronting the damages of climate change.

He stressed that the Ministry of Petroleum supports the establishment of an economy based on energy resources with low carbon emissions and that the ministry is keen to play an important role in the process of producing and exporting hydrogen.

