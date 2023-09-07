Beltone Financial Holding reported a 38.2% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its consolidated net losses after tax to EGP 145.892 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to EGP 105.59 million, financial statements showed on September 6th.

Total operating revenues came in at EGP 319.534 million in H1 2023, up from EGP 182.009 million over the same half a year earlier.

In the same vein, standalone results revealed a 351.3% yearly hike in net losses to EGP 168.869 million from EGP 37.419 million in H1 of 2022.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues totaled EGP 61.494 million, up from EGP 20.845 million in the January-June period of last year.

The company develops an online trading platform, called Beltone Trade, as well as provides brokerage services, asset management, investment banking, liquidity services in regional markets, and research and analysis services.

