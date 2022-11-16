BEEAH Group has signed the zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) declaration at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, according to an emailed press release on November 15th.

The Zev declaration will enable the group to join the governments, businesses, and organizations concerned with accelerating the process of transition to zero-emission vehicles and achievement of the Paris agreement goals.

Nearly 200 signatories to the declaration are currently setting a roadmap for selling ZEV by 2040.

“Through our businesses and innovations, we have demonstrated several models to advance net-zero emissions and zero-waste to landfill strategies. Now, as the first organization in the UAE to sign the ZEV declaration, we are hoping to lead by example and showcase tangible business benefits to using emissions-free fleets for operations, combining electric and hydrogen fuel solutions,” Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, said.

This move comes in line with the UAE’s sustainability roadmap and the Net-Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

It is worth noting that BEEAH Tandeef, BEEAH Group’s waste collection and city cleaning business, has kicked off its 10-year contract with Sharm El Sheikh in partnership with Green Planet, Egypt’s emerging environmental services company, a few days before the COP27 started in Sharm El-Sheikh.

As per the contract, BEEAH Tandeef ensures world-class delivery of waste management services in the Sharm El Sheikh Convention Centre, where COP27 takes place.

