Cairo - Banque Misr has signed a long-term loan contract worth EGP 750 million with Mountain View Developments, Ahram Gate reported on Monday.

The financing aims to fund part of the investment value of the “Mountain View 4” project and speed up the project execution pace.

Spanning 47 feddans, the project will be built in the 6th of October city with a total investment value of EGP 1.10 billion.

Noteworthy to mention, the contract signing embodies the fruitful cooperation between the Egyptian lender and Mountain View.

