ArabFinance: Banque Misr and National Bank of Egypt (NBE) have collected EGP 423 billion in two weeks through sales of their certificates of deposits with annual return of 18%, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on April 4th.

Banque Misr attracted EGP 138 billion in proceeds from its Talaat Harb certificates in two weeks, the bank’s Chairman Mohamed El-Etreby revealed.

Meanwhile, NBE generated EGP 285 billion in sales of its certificates of deposits with %18 annual return, NBE’s Deputy Chairman Yehia Aboulfotouh said.

Earlier in March, NBE and Banque Misr issued certificates of deposits with annual return of 18%, following the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) decisions to increase interest rates and devalue the EGP.