Banque du Caire posted a 41% year-on-year increase in net profits after tax in the first half (H1) of 2023, according to an emailed press release on August 30th.

Net profits after tax registered EGP 2.6 billion, compared to EGP 1.8 billion in H1 2022.

Net interest income saw a 35% annual surge to EGP 8 billion in H1 of the current year, up from EGP 5.9 billion.

The bank’s customer deposits rose 22% YoY to EGP 305 billion at the end of June, versus EGP 250 billion end-December 2022.

Meanwhile, total loans provided to customers and banks went up 14% to EGP 160.9 billion in H1 2023, compared to EGP 140.5 billion in 2022.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).