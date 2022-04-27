ArabFinance: B Investments Holding (BINV) has posted a 63.42% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the full year ended December 31st 2021, according to the company’s consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 26th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company dropped to EGP 105.308 million in 2021 from EGP 287.905 million in 2020.

It is worth noting that the company’s standalone net profit after tax fell to EGP 123.43 million in 2021 from EGP 222.66 million in 2020.

Established in 2006, B Investments is an Egypt-based private equity firm and growth capital investor that pulls a wealth of expertise to actively create value in its portfolio companies.

