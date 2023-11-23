Atlas for Investment and Food Industries (AIFI) recorded net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 134,662 during the first nine months of 2023, compared to net losses of EGP 485,966 in the same period of 2022, according to a disclosure on November 22nd.

Meanwhile, revenues surged 53.1% YoY to EGP 23.632 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th, from EGP 15.441 million.

Atlas, established in 1997 and listed in 2012, has four subsidiaries focusing on real estate, farm development, and agricultural processing.

