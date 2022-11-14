Misr National Steel (Ataqa) (ATQA) reported a 75.71% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax for the first nine months of 2022, according to the company’s financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 115.50 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared to a profit of EGP 65.73 million in the same period of 2021.

Sales grew to EGP 1.99 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th from EGP 1.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

ATAQA is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture of reinforced steel bars according to Egyptian and international standards in different sizes and thicknesses.

