Arab Company for Asset Management and Development’s net losses after tax fell 13.2% year on year (YoY) to EGP 3.832 million over the first nine months of 2023, compared to EGP 3.385 million according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) November 13th.

Revenues climbed 69.8% YoY to EGP 1.323 million from January through September, up from EGP 779,176.

Arab Company provides commercial banking services including deposits, loans, and credit cards, in addition to asset management services including fund management.

