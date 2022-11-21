ALEXBANK achieved a 1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first nine months of 2022, recording EGP 2.069 billion, according to an emailed press release on November 20th.

Operating income soared 9% YoY to EGP 5.661 billion in the nine months to September 30th.

The bank’s total capital amounted to EGP 12 billion at the end of September.

The gross non-performing loans (NPL) ratio hit 5.97% at the end of the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, while the net NPL ratio reached 2.5%.

Total customers’ deposits recorded EGP 103.6 billion at the end of September, up by 8.21% from the end of December 2021.

The loan-to-deposit ratio declined to 52.3% on September 30th from 53.7% as of December 2021.

