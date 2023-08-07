President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stressed that the government must continue to exert maximum effort to ease the burden of the economic crisis on citizens, absorb inflationary pressures, implement structural reforms, and maximize the role of the private sector،

This could be done by eliminating bureaucratic obstacles and achieving the principle of competitive neutrality, which helps to create an attractive climate for more local and foreign investments, enhance the development gains achieved in various fields, and support the national economy and raise the income levels of citizens.

This came during President Al-Sisi’s meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Central Bank Governor Hassan Abdullah, General Intelligence Service Chief Abbas Kamel, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, and Presidential Advisor for Financial Affairs Mohamed Amin.

The spokesperson for the presidency, Ahmed Fahmy, said that the meeting dealt with the review of the indicators of the Egyptian economy and the latest developments in the global economic situation, in light of the prevailing challenges at the international level, which impose economic consequences on various world economies, including Egypt.

The serious measures that have been taken over the past period to further improve the overall indicators of the economy and attract diversified investments were presented.

In the same context, the president also reviewed the most important economic targets during the coming phase and the efforts of cooperation with various international financial institutions to continue the implementation of the economic reform process.

