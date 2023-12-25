President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi instructed to continue improving performance and enhancing the efficiency of project implementation to boost the indicators of the general budget and lower the total budget deficit while working on various development and service projects that benefit citizens directly. The president also instructed to continue supporting social protection programmes, considering that the number of beneficiaries of the “Takaful and Karama” programme has reached 22 million citizens with more than 5 million families in various governorates.

This occurred during President Al-Sisi’s meeting on Sunday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait.

President Al-Sisi emphasized that the main objective of all efforts undertaken by the state is to improve the situation of citizens, raise their living standards, and build a country that can provide a decent quality of life, sustainably, for all its citizens.

The presidential spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said that the meeting addressed the follow-up of the financial performance indicators of the general budget, where the Minister of Finance presented the ongoing efforts to achieve the budget goals, especially the continuation of maintaining financial stability in light of the current global crisis. This is in addition to working to increase the supply of goods and services by improving the investment climate and infrastructure development, enhancing competitiveness and investing in the human element by increasing spending on health and education, as well as improving productivity to achieve higher growth rates while continuing intensive efforts to reduce inflation.

