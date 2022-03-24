ArabFinance: Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate has signed a contract with Arabian construction company (ACC) to sell one of its administrative buildings located in the heart of Cairo Festival City (CFC), according to an emailed press release on March 23rd.

This signing reflects customers’ confidence in Al-Futtaim group Real Estate and its ability to attract further worldwide investments in Egypt.

ACC has purchased one of CFC’s unique administrative buildings, with a built-up area (BUA) of 6,500 square meters (sqm) over a land spanning 7,500 sqm, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate Ashraf Ezz El-Din said.

It is worth noting that the group recently launched the latest phase of “Aura” smart homes in CFC.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).