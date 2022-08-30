Al Ahli for Investment and Development (AFDI) posted a 92.5% decline in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 29th.

The company recorded consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 821,290 in H1 2022, compared to EGP 10.978 million in the year-ago period.

Total revenues stood at EGP 32.76 million in the January-June period of 2022, slightly up from EGP 31.32 million in H1 2021.

As per the standalone financial statement, the company achieved standalone net profit after tax of EGP 8.39 million in H1 2022, compared to EGP 3.144 million in H1 2021.

Al Ahli for Investment is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of investment services within the Egyptian and regional capital markets.

The company offers its services through six segments of non-banking operations; corporate finance, investment banking, research and analysis, capital markets, and asset management.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).