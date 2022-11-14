Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt (ADIB) reported a 48.09% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit after minority interest for the first nine months of 2022, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange on November 13th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the bank stood at EGP 1.58 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 1.06 billion in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the bank recorded a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 1.54 billion in the January-September period of 2022, compared to EGP 1.001 billion in the same period of 2021.

ADIB is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in providing retail, corporate, and investment banking services through a network of 69 branches across Egypt.

