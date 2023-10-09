Some 30 Indian companies have expressed their intention to invest in the Egyptian market in the sectors of textiles, petroleum, natural gas, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and green ammonia production, a statement revealed.

This came during the meeting between Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and representatives of 30 Indian firms on the sidelines of the India Egypt Business Meet.

During the meeting, some Indian companies showed interest in importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Egypt.

Moreover, a number of Indian banks expressed their eagerness to finance the Egyptian-Indian joint projects whether in Egypt or India.

