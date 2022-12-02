The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) signed agreements and contracts with 29 multinational companies including IBM Egypt, Amazon, and Microsoft to open new headquarters in Egypt and increase their investment in the country, according to an official statement on November 30th.

The 29 companies include 21 companies expanding their outsourcing activities and eight companies initiating their outsourcing activity, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, stated.

Talaat added that these companies are expected to add around $1 billion in annual export revenues to Egypt’s total digital exports by 2025.

He noted that the agreements and new contracts include enlarging the workforce in these companies by creating more than 34,000 jobs for young Egyptians to provide services in different international markets through 35 service export centers.

