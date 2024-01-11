Tunisia - The year 2024 will mark the beginning of economic recovery, said Finance Minister Sihem Nemsia.

Speaking at the annual national seminar on the provisions of the 2024 finance law, Nemsia added that this year will be marked by challenges and external financial commitments that will require joint efforts to promote added value that will enable satisfactory growth rates to be achieved, new jobs to be created and citizens' resources to be improved.

She pointed out that the government managed to achieve a number of successes and overcome various challenges during 2023, as well as meeting its internal and external financial commitments.

Nemsia added that those who fulfilled their tax obligations contributed to the success of the 2023 financial balances, calling on all parties to fulfil their tax obligations for 2024 in order to promote added value and thus contribute to the development of investments.

The minister pointed out that the 2024 Finance Law provides for 400 new recruits to support the Tax Department, in addition to other recruitments at the level of the Public Accounting and Collection Department, Customs and central departments.

These departments are facing staff shortages as recruitment has been frozen due to the increase in the wage bill, which has affected the financial balances.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).