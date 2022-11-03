Egypt - The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed Tuesday an increase in the value of trade exchange between Egypt and the Arab countries, to $14.4nbn in the first half of 2022, compared to $12.1bn in the same period in 2021, with a growth of $2.3bn (19.2%).

The value of Egyptian exports to Arab countries amounted to $5.9bn in 1H 2022 compared to $5.4bn at the same period in 2021, an increase of $466.5m (8.6%).

Saudi Arabia topped the list of the top 10 Arab countries importing from Egypt during the first half of 2022, with Egypt’s exports reaching $1.2bn, followed by the UAE $955.2m, Libya $525m, Sudan $441.4m, Morocco $396.4m, Jordan $361.8m, Algeria $352.8m, Iraq $276.1m, Kuwait $265.6m, and finally Lebanon $220m.

CAPMAS indicated that the value of Egyptian imports from Arab countries increased to $8.5bn in the first half of 2022, compared to $6.6bn during the same period in 2021, with an increase of $1.9bn (27.8%).

Saudi Arabia topped the list of the top 10 Arab countries exporting to Egypt during the first half of 2022, with Egypt’s imports reaching $4.3bn, followed by Kuwait $1.4bn, the UAE $1.3bn, Oman $412.5m, Bahrain $269.1m, Sudan $261.6m, Jordan $120.7m, Lebanon $108.4m, Libya $51.5m, and finally Qatar $39.5m.

The value of remittances from Egyptians working in Arab countries increased to $21.9bn in FY 2020/21, compared to $19.8bn in fiscal year 2019/2020, an increase of 10.9%, while the value of remittances from Arabs working in Egypt decreased to $114.9m in FY 2020. / 2021 compared to $117.8m in FY 2019/2020, a decrease of 2.5%.

Saudi Arabia ranked first in the list of the top 10 Arab countries in the value of remittances from Egyptians in FY 2020/2021, as the value of remittances by workers amounted to $11.2bn, followed by Kuwait $4.4bn, then the UAE $3.4bn, Qatar $1.5bn, Jordan $774.2m, Oman $162m, Bahrain $104.1m, Yemen $79.9m, Iraq $43.7m, and finally Lebanon $39.5m.

The value of Arab countries’ investments in Egypt recorded $3.98bn in FY 2020/2021, compared to $4bn in FY 2019/2020, a decrease of 0.4%.

UAE ranked first in the list of the top ten Arab countries investing in Egypt during the fiscal year 2020/2021; as the value of its investments in Egypt recorded $2.8bn, followed by Saudi Arabia $622m, Kuwait $217.8m, Bahrain $160.4m, Oman $68.8m, Qatar $59.8m, Jordan $56.7m, and Libya $12.5m, Lebanon $6.5m, and Tunisia $5.5m.

The number of Egyptians residing in Arab countries reached 7.1 million until the end of 2021.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).