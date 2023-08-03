Tunisia - The Tunindex closed the month of July 2023 at 9,029.12 points, recording a gain of 0.77% after a rise of 2.61% in June 2023, according to the monthly analysis published on Wednesday by the Tunis Stock Exchange.

Since the beginning of the year, its cumulative gains have reached 11.31%, compared with 9.73% during the same period in 2022.

Trading volume on the Stock Exchange reached 99 million dinars (MD), down 44.8% on the previous month.

According to the monthly analysis of the Tunis Stock Exchange, the average daily trading volume stood at 5.2 million dinars, compared with 9 million dinars in June and 8.5 million dinars in 2023.

The balance of change in the prices of listed securities tilted to the downside, with 35 securities up and 36 down.

Tunindex 20: 0.51% rise in July 2023.

The Tunindex20 rose by 0.51% in July 2023, after gaining 6.26% in the previous month, to close at 4,030.31 points.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Tunindex20 has gained 12.20%, compared to 11.91% over the same period in 2022.

