UAE - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, extends New Year wishes to the nation.
Sheikh Mohamed took to Twitter and wrote: "We welcome the new year with hope and optimism for the future and a shared determination to continue building on the achievements of our nation.
"May the year ahead bring peace and wellbeing to the people of the UAE and the world."
