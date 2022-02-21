DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at Al Marmoom in Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed various issues related to the UAE’s comprehensive development, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, including the country’s mega projects and the ambitious plans to improve the quality of life for citizens and residents, in line with the best international standards.

They then addressed the 'Projects of the 50' and the preparations for the upcoming period of growth, driven by Emirati youth who are expected to significantly contribute to the UAE's development and enhance its pioneering development model.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discussed the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, its impact on promoting convergence between the world’s communities, allowing them to spotlight their cultures and civilisations, and its role in underscoring the UAE’s ability to bring together all nations of the world and start a universal dialogue to create a better world and drive development in all countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

