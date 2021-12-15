DUBAI- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Dubai.

The meeting discussed ties between the UAE and Turkey and ways to bolster bilateral relations in various fields for the mutual benefit of both countries. The meeting also explored ways to enhance partnerships in trade and investment and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Turkish minister praised the progress the UAE has achieved across various sectors and its advanced infrastructure that has made it an attractive hub for investment. Cavusoglu also highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation between Turkey and the UAE in various fields including trade and economy.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

