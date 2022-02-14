Muscat – The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) has 113 initiatives lined up for the year 2022. The ministry will also launch the trial run of the Amlak platform for integrated digital services on Tuesday, offering 50 electronic services related to real estate developments and the estate registry for the benefit of citizens and investors.

Details of the initiatives were revealed by H E Dr Khalfan bin Saeed bin Mubarak al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, during a media briefing to discuss the ministry’s plans for 2022 on Monday.

“Our plans for 2022 include 113 initiatives. These are 39 urban planning projects, 23 housing projects, four projects for financial sustainability, eight for building competencies and capabilities, eight for enhancing quality of services and simplification of procedures, 13 digital transformation projects, 12 relating to governance and legislation, and six to build identity and communication projects.”

He added that MoHUP is preparing an integrated plan for the four main cities of Muscat, Nizwa, Sohar and Salalah. “There is a plan to create a new road for a township in Jabal Akhdar from South Batinah, which can be accessed by all kinds of cars, not just 4WD vehicles.”

Sixteen sites have been approved for food security projects spread on an area of 597mn sqm, and 7,645 plots allotted for other purposes. “Five new sites have been offered for integrated residential neighbourhoods in different parts of the country.”

H E Shuaili explained that the ministry launched a programme to simplify procedures recently “so 2022 can be considered a year of transparency, after the comprehensive digital transformation of the ministry in 2021”.

He added that last year, his office received close to 3,000 requests and enquires, 8,000 in 2020 and 50,000 in 2019. He attributed the drop in numbers to citizens’ awareness of the fact that it’s not within the minister’s power to meet all requests in his office “especially after the restructuring in the ministry”.

3 ministry officials terminated for fraud

H E Dr Khalfan bin Saeed bin Mubarak al Shuaili revealed on Monday that the ministry identified violations and referred these to Public Prosecution.

“The ministry received reports and information from citizens through the Ifsah initiative, which were investigated and three officials were referred to the Public Prosecution and the State’s Administrative and Financial Control Authority,” he informed.

H E Shuaili confirmed that the ministry terminated the services of these employees in 2021 after charges were proved against them and judicial rulings issued.

