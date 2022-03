MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry onFriday reported 199 more deaths from COVID-19 in the country,bringing the official toll since the pandemic began to 296,385.

The health ministry has previously said that the real numberis likely significantly higher.

(Reporting by Mexico City NewsroomEditing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))