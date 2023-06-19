AMMAN — Abdullah Al Shamsi, the Assistant Undersecretary for Industry Growth at the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, on Thursday affirmed Jordan's status as a strategic partner in the Integrated Industrial Partnership for sustainable economic development.

This partnership was established in Abu Dhabi in 2022 with the support of the participating countries, namely the UAE, Jordan, Egypt and Bahrain.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply in collaboration with the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, and in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Shamsi shed light on the Integrated Industrial Partnership project among the four nations.

He emphasised that the UAE focuses on strategic partnership agreements and supporting sustainable industrial growth, noting that the objective of this partnership is to introduce a new model of economic cooperation within the region and attract high-quality international partnerships.

He also emphasised the crucial role of the private sector in the success of this partnership, which is aimed at achieving industrial integration, securing supply chain sustainability, localising vital industries, creating more quality employment opportunities and increasing the industrial and technological sectors' contribution to the GDP of partnership countries.

A total of 58 industrial projects were proposed by the four countries, and 12 partnership agreements were signed during the meetings of the Higher Committee for Partnership last February in Amman, he said.

Yasmin Khreisat, Assistant Secretary-General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, provided insight into the workshop's objectives, which aimed to familiarise the private sector with the partnership's goals and financing prospects.

The workshop also aimed to acquaint the Jordanian industrial sector with the integrated industrial partnership, along with the potential opportunities it presents for industries in Jordan and the three other participating countries.

The workshop involved a comprehensive presentation by Mashreq Bank from the UAE, highlighting their areas of expertise in financing and supporting such partnerships. Additionally, the Jordanian Banks Association showcased initiatives tailored to the industrial sector. Attendees of the workshop included numerous Jordanian industrialists representing various sectors, along with representatives from several Jordanian banks.

