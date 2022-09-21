WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged timely presidential elections in Lebanon in a meeting with that country's prime minister, Najib Mikati, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"The secretary emphasized the need to hold a timely presidential election in Lebanon and urged that the Prime Minister and other leaders implement key reforms needed to effect meaningful change, promote good governance, and revive Lebanon’s economy while restoring the trust of its people," in the meeting on Tuesday in New York, the department said.

