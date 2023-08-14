AMMAN — At an event celebrating International Youth Day Saturday, USAID Jordan Mission Director Leslie Reed announced the launch of “Youth Grow”, a five-year, $25-million initiative to increase economic community engagement and economic opportunities for youth.

Alongside young entrepreneurs and youth leaders from across the Kingdom, Reed also unveiled the new music video for the song, “Hear Me”, performed by Jordanian singer Saif Safadi. The song captures the unstoppable spirit, determination and visionary mindset embodied by young people pursuing their dreams in Jordan, a USAID statement said.

The music video for “Hear Me” showcases a diverse group of young entrepreneurs — including robotics coach Abdulkareem Al Zyoud, media photographer Islam Al Kayed, youth activist Khaled Al Zawaidah, local tour guide Sewar Al Fauori, cultural entrepreneur Hussein Al Saket, artist Bulqees Al Abbadi and filmmaker Bayan Sabra — who are helping inspire others with their determination to succeed. All of the featured entrepreneurs worked in partnership with USAID during their career development.

USAID is continuing its support to young people through the "Youth Grow" initiative. The project is designed to increase access to high-quality career planning information and economic opportunities; strengthen youth leadership and youth-supporting civil society organisations; and strengthen the Jordanian government’s systems to adopt and implement pro-employment policies for youth and to mobilise resources and innovative investments to support youth start-ups, enterprises and job-creation programmes.

“Youth Grow is not just an initiative,” Reed said. “It is a call to action and, together, we will foster an environment where the growth, development and success of youth in Jordan are at the forefront of our programme priorities. Young people are the driving force behind the positive transformation that Jordan seeks to achieve, and it is their potential that will shape a brighter tomorrow.”

The Youth Grow activity, funded under the auspices of the US-Jordan memorandum of understanding for economic development, is part of the United States’ commitment to helping Jordan further develop its economy and empower its youth.

