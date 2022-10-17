AMMAN — The Kingdom’s tourism revenues in the first nine months of 2022 increased by 140.8 per cent to $4.227 billion, compared with the same period of 2021, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) said on Sunday. The increase was attributed to an uptick in the number of tourists coming to Jordan, which grew from 2.1778 million to 3.6628 million, CBJ announced, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

CBJ data showed that expenditure on outbound tourism also reached $1.120 billion in the January-September period, marking a growth of 76.4 per cent from the same period last year. In September alone, tourism revenue reached $581.8 million, marking a 60.7 per cent increase compared with the same month last year, due to an increase in the number of tourists to 487,900, which is the highest increase in September since 2013.

