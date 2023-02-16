The Kingdom’s tourism income increased by 122.2 per cent in January 2023, standing at $551.8 million, compared with the corresponding month of last year, the latest data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed on Wednesday.

This growth is due to the increase in the number of tourists arriving in the Kingdom, a rise of some 292,400 visitors, reaching a total of 504,000 visitors compared with the same month in 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing CBJ figures.

Meanwhile, Jordanians’ expenditure on tourism abroad increased by 109.1 per cent in January 2023 to reach $148.4 million, compared with its level during the same month in 2022, reflecting the 96.4 per cent increase in the number of Jordanians travelling abroad, the data indicated.

