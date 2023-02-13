The 2022 total producer price index for industrial products increased by 13.97 per cent, reaching a current level of 141.72, compared with 124.34 in 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In its monthly report, the Department of Statistics revealed that the most prominent industrial groups leading to the increase included manufacturing industries, with a contribution of 13.90 per cent and relative importance of 86.01 per cent. Extractive industries’ contribution stood at 34.17 per cent with a relative importance of 28.2 per cent.

In contrast, the energy price index decreased by 7.75 per cent, with a relative importance of 5.76 per cent.

According to the report, the industrial producer price index for December 2022 rose to 139.48 compared with 132.32 for the same period in 2021, marking an increase of 5.41 per cent.

The most prominent industrial groups leading to this increase included manufacturing industries, with a contribution standing at 4.41 per cent and a relative importance of 86.01 per cent as well as extractive industries with a contribution of 28.55 per cent and a relative importance of 28.2 per cent.

In contrast, the energy price index decreased by 8.47 per cent, with a relative importance of 5.76 per cent.

