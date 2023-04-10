AMMAN — The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) on Sunday signed a set of agreements with local investment companies and individuals to lease 53 dunums of land overlooking King Talal Dam for the development of tourism projects and to provide employment opportunities for the local community.

The agreements were signed by Secretary-General of the JVA, Manar Al Mahasneh, during a ceremony attended by Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammed Najjar, according to a ministry statement. The agreements aim to develop the area around King Talal Dam for tourism, economic and environmental purposes.

Najjar emphasised that the agreements seek to develop all areas by improving development, providing job opportunities for the residents of the adjacent areas and beautifying the area while preserving its environmental features.

Mahasneh noted that a local investment company has leased 19 dunums to establish restaurants, a small hotel, chalets, water parks and gardens, while another local company has leased 19 dunums to establish chalets, a tourist restaurant, a stable for horses and children's playgrounds. In addition, 15 dunums were leased to local individuals to establish mobile tourism facilities, wooden houses, courtyards and children's playgrounds, among other uses.

