AMMAN — The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, James Cleverly MP, visited Jordan on Thursday as part of a regional tour to the Gulf and Jordan.

The visit highlighted “the strength and unique nature” of bilateral ties, boosting this vital strategic partnership between the UK and Jordan, building on over 100 years of friendship, said a statement from the British embassy.

It focused on developing British-Jordanian collaboration on shared priorities including on key regional and international challenges, economic cooperation and humanitarian aid.

During the visit, the foreign secretary had an audience with His Majesty King Abdullah and met the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi to discuss the importance of the UK-Jordan strategic partnership and advancing bilateral, regional security and trade cooperation.

Cleverly met UNHCR and WFP Country Directors to underline UK commitment to supporting Jordan’s generous hosting of refugees and discuss efforts to find more sustainable solutions. He announced an additional £30 million over three years starting from next year to provide cash assistance to the poorest refugees to cover their basic food and living needs.

The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs met with the Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Women’s Empowerment, Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa, along with representatives of civil society and women’s rights organisations to launch a new Civil Society Partnership on Women, Peace and Security.

He highlighted the UK’s international Women and Girls Strategy and the importance of inclusion for Jordan’s future prosperity and security and announced up to £1.5 million to support Jordanian civil society organisations delivering Jordan’s second National Action Plan for Women, Peace and Security. This includes grants for capacity and alliance-building support for the empowerment of women and girls.

He met Jordanian and refugee women who have benefitted from the UK’s skills and inclusion interventions delivered through Education for Employment Jordan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, focussed on retail, hospitality and tourism skills. Some of these women have been employed in the private sector after completing their training; others have set up or enhanced their own home-based businesses.

He also met recipients of UK support to the government of Jordan and World Bank’s Youth, Tech and Jobs programme, as well as organisations and businesses committed to the economic empowerment and inclusion of marginalised groups.

Cleverly said: “I was delighted to return to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, this time as the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. I enjoyed discussing how we can grow our dynamic partnership, as we work together on issues like regional stability and economic development.

“Jordan has shown remarkable generosity in its welcome to refugees from around the region and the UK remains committed to supporting refugees and host communities in Jordan. We are committing £30 million starting from next year over the next three years in cash assistance as we help to secure better futures for the most vulnerable people.”

