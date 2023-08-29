AMMAN — Social Development Minister Wafaa Bani Mustafa and UAE’s Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan on Monday discussed cooperation in social care. Bani Mustafa reviewed the government's efforts to enhance social protection services by linking the social protection strategy with administrative, economic and political modernisation paths, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also lauded the UAE’s charitable contributions in Jordan, which help alleviate the hardships faced by targeted groups, mainly refugees. For his part, Sheikh Khalifa expressed his appreciation to the Jordanian government for offering cooperation to the Emirati embassy in Amman, which greatly contributes to the success of charity and humanitarian initiatives in Jordan. He also commended Jordan's expertise in delivering social services, with a focus on refugee programmes, expressing his keenness to expand cooperation to realise joint goals.

