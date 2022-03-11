AMMAN- Planning and International Cooperation Minister Nasser Shraideh and Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming at USAID Isobel Coleman on Thursday went over the US assistance programme for Jordan over the next period and future areas of cooperation.

At the beginning of the meeting, the minister expressed gratitude for the US people and government for the continuous support to the Kingdom’s development and reform programmes in light of the challenges affecting the national economy, according to a ministry statement.

Shraideh voiced the government’s intention to move forwards in implementing various reforms, referring to the outcomes of the Royal Committee to Modernise the Political System that run in parallel with the government’s economic and administrative reforms efforts.

He also presented a briefing on the preparations and procedures that have been taken to implement the National Water Carrier Project between Aqaba and Amman to desalinate and transfer water.

He noted that the government’s contribution to support the project aims to guarantee its success and achieve its envisioned goals to address the water demand and provide water for reasonable prices.

Shraideh praised the US contribution to the project through preparing preliminary studies and designs, calling on the US to offer more support in light of the importance of the project and its development effects on the Kingdom.

The minister also reviewed the government economic action priorities programme for 2021-2023, which aims to focus on economic recovery and growth through stimulating the private sector to create more jobs for Jordanians – mainly the youth and women – supporting the most affected sectors by the pandemic, and improving the coverage of national social security protection programmes.

The discussion also went over the Syrian refugee crisis, which needs more attention from the international community to intensify efforts in dealing with it, in light of the decreasing international support to face its repercussions.

Coleman stressed that the US will continue to support the Kingdom to enhance the stability and prosperity of Jordan in the long term, expressing appreciation for the partnership with Jordan, stressing that the US will also continue providing aid to alleviate the ramifications of crises, such as the pandemic and impacts of hosting refugees.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

