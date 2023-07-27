AMMAN — Director General of the Department of Antiquities Fadi Balawi on Wednesday received a delegation from the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), headed by the chief of the heritage sector, Bader Al Hamdan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Balawi reviewed the role of the Department of Antiquities in protecting archaeological sites, restoring and renovating urban heritage sites.

He also outlined existing projects, such as the ongoing development and renovation of Falah Al Hamad House in Salt.

He pointed out the important relationship between the local community and the archaeological site, and the need to develop a way for local communities to participate in preserving the authenticity of the site.

During the delegation's visit to the Kingdom, they will tour a number of archaeological sites, including the city of Salt, Umm Qais and Petra.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

