AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi and US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara A. Leaf met on Sunday to discuss regional issues, particularly the Palestinian cause and the crisis in Syria.

Safadi and Leaf stressed the "deep-rooted, solid" strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the US, and their joint keenness to further enhance cooperation between the two countries as part of the fourth memorandum of understanding that Amman and Washington signed in 2022, according to a ministry statement.

Safadi commended the US for its support to Jordan during the development process, also noting that the US assists Jordan in facing economic challenges and the repercussions of regional crises, such as refugee-related issues.

For her part, Leaf commended the Kingdom's efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, in solving regional crises and realising regional security, stability and peace.

