Royal Jordanian (RJ), the national carrier, will operate no less than five weekly round-trip flights from Amman to Aqaba at discounted fares under a deal made with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) meant to stimulate domestic tourism.

According to a JTB statement released on Wednesday, as per the agreement, a one-way ticket will be sold at a fixed fare of JD26, while a round trip will cost JD52, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

