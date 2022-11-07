Royal Jordanian (RJ) on Sunday announced its partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to join IATA Environmental Assessment Programme (IEnvA) in order to integrate sustainability and environmental compliance strategies into RJ's air and ground operations.

In a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, RJ said that this sustainability programme will be a "key tool" for the airline to achieve sustainability in all company endeavours.

Globally, IEnvA is used by airlines, aircraft maintenance services, on-board catering services and ground handlers to enhance environmental sustainability.

IEnvA is a system designed to independently assess and improve the environmental management of an airline. It identifies the environmental impact and risks and provides the tools to check the airline's sustainability commitment.

The programme covers all aspects of sustainability, from CO2 emissions to single-use plastics, and from cabin waste to wildlife trafficking, the statement said.

It is based on the ISO14000 environmental management standard and covers all flight operations and activities both on the ground and in the air in every country in which the airline operates, Petra reported.

The full implementation and review can take between six and 18 months. Every two years, the process is audited by independent, third-party experts, and the airline is then IEnvA certified, the RJ noted.

During the ceremony to use IEnvA, RJ Vice Chairman/CEO Samer Majali said: "We are pleased to partner with IATA to strengthen our commitment to environmental sustainability. IEnvA will offer RJ different solutions to implement the best practices in environmental management, eventually leading to our goal line to fly net-zero 27 years from now."

He added that the airline is ambitious in its work to replace jet fuel with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from renewable sources, noting that RJ, like many global carriers, is now more focused than ever to invest in projects that help reduce CO2 emissions and implement carbon offsetting to meet climate goals.

