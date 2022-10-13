Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 5,835,186 passengers (PAX) during the first nine months of 2022, registering an 89.6% increase and 15.6% decline against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively, said Airport International Group

Meanwhile, QAIA received 51,463 aircraft movements (ACM), 63.2% more and 16.0% less than the figures recorded during the same periods in 2021 and 2019, respectively. As for year-to-date cargo figures, QAIA handled 45,935 tons, marking a 9.7% rise and 39.7% drop compared with 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

During the month of September, 696,096 PAX travelled through QAIA, up 24.8% and down 7.4% against 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. Additionally, QAIA witnessed 5,614 ACM, indicating a 6.6% growth and 17.1% drop compared to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively. QAIA also handled 5,557 tons of cargo, recording decreases of 13.4% and 40.4% as opposed to 2021 and 2019 figures, respectively.

“We are continuing to build on our close collaborations with various stakeholders to grow our airline and destination networks, as demonstrated in September by the arrival of the first direct Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa, which expanded our reach into the African continent, which further diversified the travel options available to our passengers via Jordan’s prime gateway to the world,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Claude.

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management.

