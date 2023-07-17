AMMAN — The percentage of purchased electrical energy witnessed a 5.8 per cent increase in 2022, while electricity sales rose by 6 per cent, according to data released by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).

The data revealed that the company's sales reached 20,446.3 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2022, while the purchased energy amounted to 20,763.2 GWh. In sales, 19,811.7 GWh went to the three distribution companies, 303 GWh to major consumers, 191.5 GWh exported to the Jerusalem District Electricity Company (Jericho) and 6.6 GWh to the Iraqi border centre (the Turaibil/Karameh border).

Regarding the quantities of purchased electrical energy, the data shows that 15,518 GWh came from conventional generation projects, 993 GWh from the oil shale/Al Atarat project, 3,970.5 GWh from renewable energy projects, 19.1 GWh from the King Talal Dam and 0.1 GWh from the Indian Chemical Company. Moreover, the energy imported from Egypt amounted to 262.5 GWh, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

