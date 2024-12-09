AMMAN — The Department of Statistics (DoS) is intensifying its efforts in 2025 with an "ambitious" plan to conduct five national surveys, allocating JD3.755 million to projects focused on population censuses, labour studies, and agricultural analysis.

The department has also outlined its strategic goals for 2025–2027, including enhancing data accuracy through the National Statistics System Development Strategy (2024–2028) and improving public awareness of the importance of statistics.

The DoS’ capital expenditure marks a notable 41.5 per cent increase compared with the previous year, signalling a commitment to modernising statistical practices, addressing growing data demands, and overcoming challenges such as limited public awareness about the critical role of statistics in national development, experts told The Jordan Times.

Sociologist Hussein Khozahe stressed the importance of the DoS initiatives, saying that modernised statistical tools can help bridge data quality gaps that have historically impeded Jordan’s socio-economic planning.

“The ability to align surveys with international standards enhances Jordan’s international standing and attracts partnerships for development projects,” Khozahe added.

University professor Dua Salamah highlighted the strategic focus on unified statistical methods and data integration, noting the potential impact of advanced methodologies.

“These efforts foster public trust and encourage international collaborations,” Salamah said.

Economist Waseem Hussein also underscored the importance of the shift towards a modernised national statistical system.

“This transition is essential for evidence-based policymaking and improved resource allocation,” Hussein noted.

