AMMAN — The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) is scheduled to conduct a comprehensive national field exercise, known as "Darb Al Aman/3" (Path to safety) in the latter half of this month to assess the readiness and response capabilities of both public and private institutions in responding to earthquakes. The drill includes several activities, such as evacuation and rescue operations, implementing closures, sounding sirens and imposing an intense security presence in various areas, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The core focus of the exercise is to assess national capabilities concerning response and rescue operations, public announcements during earthquakes, the resilience of critical infrastructure and the establishment of efficient aid distribution mechanisms. It also aims to update relevant databases to ensure the continuity of operations during and after earthquakes. The NCSCM stressed that the drill is part of a training plan that aims at enhancing preparedness and response to all crises and natural disasters.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

