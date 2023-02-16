The Lower House on Tuesday continued its deliberations over the draft law of the general budget for 2023.

During the morning session, chaired by Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and attended by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh and Cabinet members, 16 MPs took the podium, increasing the number of those who delivered speeches to 38 and representatives of six blocs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Over the course of two days, which included four parliamentary sessions, a total of 46 MPs and representatives of six blocs took part in the deliberations.

Deputies criticised the bill for having a deficit, high interests on the general debts, and a lack of programmes that can boost economic growth and alleviate citizens’ burdens.

They called for recognising the seriousness of the phase and the challenges facing Jordan economically and politically, and supporting the education, health, tourism, agriculture, water and infrastructure and industrial sectors, as well as enhancing efforts to attract foreign investments and maintain domestic investments, along with fighting corruption and reducing financial waste.

Lawmakers also reviewed service demands at their constituencies in the health, educational and infrastructure fields.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

