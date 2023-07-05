AMMAN — The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship on Tuesday urged citizens to activate their digital identity profiles through the SANAD stations across the Kingdom.

Highlighting the benefits, the ministry said that by activating their digital identity, citizens can gain access to their personal digital documents, apply for government services, access personal records, digitally sign documents, make online payments, among other features, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

To locate the nearest SANAD station based on their place of residence, citizens can visit the SANAD website or utilise the "Biqurbi" (nearest to me) service within the SANAD application. For more detailed information, the public can visit the official SANAD application website: sanad.jo.

